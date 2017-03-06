'Lucky' Shannen Doherty 'feeling great' after chemotherapy course completed

Actress Shannen Doherty has said she feels "lucky" after finishing chemotherapy.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star attended a charity event in Los Angeles over the weekend, just days after revealing she had completed treatment for breast cancer.

Speaking at a gala for the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, Doherty told People magazine: "I feel great, I feel like lucky.

"Lucky that I'm here... lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice...for the voiceless and just lucky."

Doherty, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has been documenting her fight against the disease on social media.

She told her Instagram followers in February she was "done with chemo and radiation" and she was now playing "the waiting game".

"Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting," she wrote.

The actress, who also starred in fantasy drama Charmed, added the hashtag "#cancerslayer".

In November, Doherty said her illness had changed her life "for the better".

She told the Press Association: "It's made me a better human being.

"It stripped away all of the walls and the barriers.

"It exposes any lie in your life whatsoever.

"It exposes who's not really truly there for you and who really is there for you."