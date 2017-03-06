Michael Jackson's son: It 'blew my mind' to see men fainting at father's shows

Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince Michael Jackson has said he did not realise the extent of his father's fame until he saw grown men fainting at his shows.

Prince, 20, led a sheltered life with the late King of Pop along with his sister Paris and younger brother Blanket until the singer's death almost eight years ago.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, he spoke of discovering how famous his father was.

He said: "We were out of the country. We were watching some videos of his performances and I've been used to seeing most females pass out when they see their artists. They get, you know, very emotional.

"But what blew my mind was when I saw these big, muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out.

"So, I was like, 'Okay, there's something else going on here'."

During the rare interview, Prince told how he is keeping his father's legacy alive while also trying to make his own way.

He has started his own production company, which he has called King's Son Productions after the Thriller star.

He said: "My father was the King of Pop and King's Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given.

"So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that's through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get.

"So it's a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King's son - working to get my own epithet."

Prince has also started an organisation called Heal Los Angeles to help people dealing with abuse, hunger and homelessness, which was inspired by his father's organisation Heal The World.

He said: "I'm not a fan of having my private or personal life out there, but I understand the importance of showing what I do, and hopefully try to inspire others to kind of continue spreading the good and helping the community."

He said his father had always told his children that he did not mind what they pursued "as long as you're happy doing it and you're the best at what you do".

Michael Jackson died following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol in 2009.