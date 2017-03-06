X Factor's James Arthur planning tell-all autobiography to 'inspire' fans

Former X Factor winner James Arthur has revealed he is planning a tell-all autobiography to "inspire" fans.

The singer, who endures near-daily battles with anxiety and panic attacks, said he wants it to serve as a self-help book for others who face similar issues.

Arthur, 28, said he came up with the idea after reading Reasons To Stay Alive by Matt Haig.

He told the Press Association: "I want to help people to get to know my story, and really tell them in detail what I've been through.

"The album says a little bit about it but it doesn't really tell the full extent."

Arthur's second album, Back From The Edge, hit number one in the charts after its release towards the end of last year.

The Middlesbrough-born musician had endured a tumultuous time after winning The X Factor as he was drawn into a number of social media arguments and dropped by Simon Cowell's Syco label.

After his chart-topping return the singer was re-signed by Syco and last month he was nominated for two Brit Awards.

He called the turnaround "mind-blowing".

"At the Brits two years ago, Jimmy Carr got up and made some crack about me having a meltdown and I remember watching it, thinking, 'I am a joke in this country, there's no coming back from this'.

"Not only was I an X Factor winner that got dropped by Syco - and when that happens you're never heard of again - but everyone thought I was a clown.

"I was in those 'where are they now' articles and I was like, 'f*** me, I'm that guy, I'm on the scrapheap'."

He said the book would work as a "tell-all", adding: "I don't want it to be like, 'oh, look at my story, I'm so successful now'.

"I don't want it to be one of those autobiographies, I want it to act as a self-help book.

"I want to talk to people about how I felt a little bit different from a young age and felt a little bit weird and a little bit like an outcast, and the journey that I've been on to get to this place.

"And what a beautiful thing it is when you don't give up and then see the fruits of that.

"I kind of want it to be an inspiring story for people like me that feel a bit different."