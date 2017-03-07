Broadchurch viewers complain over 'iffy' accents

Broadchurch fans are gripped by the show's latest mystery - the case of the "iffy" accents.

The ITV crime drama has returned for a third series, with Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) investigating after a woman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is sexually assaulted.

While both the plot and the performances have earned glowing reviews, the accents have come under fire from viewers who claim they do not sound anything like the people in Dorset, where the show is set.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Why does everyone in #broadchurch have Bristol accents? We're from Dorset."

"Seriously, drop the accents #broadchurch, even the wurzuls would be embarrassed by those accents," said one.

Another said: "As a native Dorset dweller these fake accents offend me to my core #broadchurch."

"Love the programme just not the iffy accents..." said another.

Many said Tennant's accent was becoming "more Scottish" as the series goes on, while Colman's attempt at a Dorset dialect was deemed to be "inconsistent".

One viewer tweeted: "The more problems he has with the case, David Tennant getting more and more Scottish."

Another said: "Olivia Coleman. Fabulous actress ... but your 'Dorset' accent that comes and goes during each episode is bloody awful."

Meanwhile, viewers have been moved to tears by Hesmondhalgh's portrayal of rape victim Trish.

After Monday's instalment, which saw her telling her daughter what had happened, one viewer posted a message on Twitter saying: "I AM SPEECHLESS.

"Julie Hesmondhalgh deserves an award for this. Tonight's episode was flawless. OMG FLAWLESS!"