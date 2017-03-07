Dame Joan Collins: 'I'm not exactly rich'

Dame Joan Collins has said she is not rich because she does not have any "f*** you money".

The former Dynasty star, 83, has homes in London, New York, Hollywood and St Tropez and has sold 50 million books on top of her acting career, but still does not consider herself to be wealthy.

She told Radio Times: "I'm not exactly rich, no.

"Rich, as Robert Wagner said to me, is having f*** you money.

"I don't have that and I've a lifestyle to support."

Dame Joan is currently promoting her new film The Time Of Their Lives, in which she plays an aged Tinseltown star who escapes from an old people's home to go to the funeral of an ex-husband.

The actress said off screen she is "a big squeezer of life".

"I couldn't squeeze more out than I do," she said.

