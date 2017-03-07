Emilia Fox and Emily Watson join fight for women's rights in ActionAid film

Emilia Fox and Emily Watson are among the female celebrities voicing their commitment to women's rights in a powerful new film for ActionAid.

Charlie Webster, Lucy Rose, Frances Barber, Tanya Burr, Gabriella Wilde and Sophie Cookson have also lent their voices to highlight how the charity supports women and girls living in some of the poorest parts of the world.

TV presenter Webster, who three years ago revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager, said: "Women around the world continue to have their voices silenced, their identity taken away from them and their bodies violated in the most horrific way.

"It is up to all of us to stop this from happening. This is a violation of everyone's fundamental human right to life.

"I haven't been through what I have to sit and watch it and much worse continue to happen to others."

Fashion and beauty blogger Burr said she wanted to take part in the film, which was made for International Women's Day on March 8, to "stand in solidarity with women and girls around the world" but also to encourage others to do so.

She said: "Fighting for women's rights is fighting for human rights. Now is the time for people to raise their voices, not just for International Women's Day but every day."

The ActionAid Commitments underpin the work that ActionAid does globally, working with the world's poorest, most marginalised women and girls to challenge the root causes of poverty and injustice. They support women and girls to understand their rights, to challenge laws that prevent women from owning land and to end harmful practices such as female genital mutilation.

Girish Menon, chief executive of ActionAid UK, said: "Women's rights are under threat globally. We know from our work on the ground building coalitions across borders that we are stronger when we come together. ActionAid takes sides with those living in poverty and we will always stand up for the rights of women and girls, wherever they are.

"We are grateful to these amazing women who have lent their voices to this film and we hope that people will share this message to ensure women's voices are heard in the global struggle for equality."

The film can be viewed at https://youtu.be/PVwy6vrGZvg.