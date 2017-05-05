Sachin Tendulkar among the winners in Asian Awards ceremony

Indian cricketing hero Sachin Tendulkar and Hollywood child star Sunny Pawar were among those honoured at this year's Asian Awards.

The ceremony, which celebrates excellence in the global Asian community, also paid tribute to Indian actor Om Puri, who died, aged 66, earlier this year, with the outstanding achievement in cinema award.

Guests including mayor of London Sadiq Khan, model and actress Amy Jackson, and television presenter Saira Khan walked the red carpet into London's Park Lane Hilton on Friday night.

The seventh annual award ceremony was hosted by comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar, who is best known for his work in BBC2 sketch series Goodness Gracious Me and sitcom The Kumars at No. 42.

Entrepreneur Paul Sagoo, who founded the event in 2010, said: "The Asian Awards prides itself on honouring people who have achieved the highest levels in their craft, and I am delighted that this year we have honoured an array of talented and amazing people.

"I am equally happy to see the mix of pan-Asian winners in attendance and not just South Asian."

Batsman Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, picked up the Fellowship award, which organisers said is given to "global icons" who have excelled in their careers.

Dressed in a tiny tuxedo, eight-year-old Sunny was handed the inaugural rising star of the year award by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan following his performance in the hit film, Lion.

Other winners included Chinese snooker player Ding Junhui, who received the outstanding achievement in sport accolade, and Channel 4 news journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who collected the outstanding achievement in television award.

Philanthropist of the year went to British doctor Jack Preger, who has been offering medical treatment to the less fortunate in Kolkata since 1972.

Sir Harpal Kumar, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, was awarded the outstanding contribution to the community accolade.

In the business world, MasterCard chief executive Ajay Banga picked up his award for business leader of the year, while Japanese businessman Masayoshi Son, who founded telecommunications giant SoftBank, won the entrepreneur of the year award.

The social entrepreneur of the year award went to Nicha Dutt for his work at Intellecap, which helps to build sustainable enterprises.

Demis Hassabis, who founded Google-owned artificial intelligence company DeepMind, collected the outstanding achievement in science & technology award.

Indian musician, Adnan Sami, won the outstanding achievement in music accolade.

Mr Sagoo added: "All our awards went to deserving individuals that have contributed to the Asian community and continue to be an inspiration to all."