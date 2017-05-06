Gary Barlow goes back to blond hair for Take That's Wonderland tour

Gary Barlow has returned to his original Take That look as he dyed his hair blond.

The singer showed off the new look on Instagram, saying he was "Having much more fun with blond hair".

He made the change as the band embark on a 32-date Wonderland tour across the UK which started in Birmingham on Friday night.

Barlow, 46, said his new look was "taking it back to '92".

He told The Sun: "It was '92 since I was blond and I thought, 'It's Wonderland. I can't just walk on-stage with me old hairdo', so I've gone blond for this tour."