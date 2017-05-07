Diver Tom Daley 'weds his Romeo with Shakespeare balcony scene'

Tom Daley has reportedly married his American sweetheart - just days after tweeting a picture of himself in hospital.

The Olympic diver wed fiance Dustin Lance Black over the weekend at an intimate civil partnership ceremony at a lavish golf resort in Dartmoor national park, the Sun said.

Daley, 22, was said to have re-enacted the balcony scene from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, calling Black, who is 20 years his senior, his Romeo.

On Thursday he concerned fans by sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed, raising a mug of drink while lying in a hospital gown.

The two-time Olympic medallist, 22, wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. #AtheleteLife

"Back on the board soon."

Daley, who made no reference to what caused the hospital admission, was greeted with warm words of support from fans.

The diver came out to fans in a YouTube video posted in December 2013, saying his "whole world changed" when he fell in love with a man.

He and Black revealed their engagement with a traditional wedding announcement in The Times in October 2015, two years later.