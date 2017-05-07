Emma Watson and James McAvoy up for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Emma Watson is up against Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy for best big-screen actor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards where judges have scrapped gendered categories.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke will face The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan for best actor in a television show at the inaugural awards.

David Kaluuya is also up for best actor in a movie for his lead role in horror film Get Out, which leads the way with six nominations, including film of the year.

The ceremony, to be hosted by comedian Adam Devine, replaces the 25-year reign of the MTV Movie Awards by introducing prizes for shows on television and streaming services.

The best kiss category will see La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling compete against Moonlight actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome.

Stars will arrive on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium from 10.30pm UK time and the awards will be announced in the early hours.