Harry, 16, confirms death of grandmother whose plight moved BGT judges

The teenage singer-songwriter who brought Britain's Got Talent judges to tears with his rendition of a song about his ill grandmother has confirmed she died since filming.

Harry Gardner, 16, was given a standing ovation for his performance of Not Alone, a song he wrote himself about his grandmother, who was suffering from Alzheimer's.

Posting on Facebook on May 2, Harry wrote: " So sad to say my nan, one of the most influential people in my life, has passed away.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported my song Not Alone which was written about her and is continuing to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK.

He added: "Goodnight nan x".

Viewers of Saturday night's show who have experience with Alzheimer's praised his performance on social media.

Ceri Lewis wrote on Twitter: "Balling my eyes out @HarryGardner_ on #BGT this evening. That song rings so true with me having seen my grandad go through the same."

Kelly Anne Harrison posted: "Wow, what a song, what a talent! I got so emotional, really struck a chord inside me. looking forward to next audition."

Debbie Merrifield wrote: "@HarryGardner You have touched my heart! My 2 grandfathers and now my father in law. Beautiful and emotional song x."

A Virgin fundraising page set up by Gardner to raise cash for Alzheimer's Research UK saw an influx of donations following his performance, with one donor writing: "Your song had me in tears, my grandad was diagnosed 4 years ago and when u sing about still being in there is how I feel about him, love him to bits good luck."