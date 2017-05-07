Movie director James Gunn had 'suicidal thoughts' as a young man

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has said he contemplated suicide as a young man until he found comfort in pop culture.

The filmmaker, whose sequel to the Marvel movie has enjoyed one of the biggest box-office openings of the year, said he felt "utterly alone" as a young person.

In a long and emotional Facebook post, he wrote: "A s we open up around the world, I would be lying if I said I don't get distracted by the numbers.

"The first thing I do in the morning is roll over in bed and check my phone for the morning box-office reports.

"But, in the end, it's not what matters to me. I write this now to let you know, but also to remind myself. Because I'm human and I sometimes forget.

"When I was young I felt utterly alone, at times to the point of suicidal thoughts.

"I never felt like I belonged, had an incredibly difficult time connecting to other people and, despite having love around me, I had an impossible time experiencing it, or taking it in.

"But I found my respite in popular entertainment - Marvel comics, science fiction and horror films, the music of The Sex Pistols, The Replacements and Queen.

"Suddenly I could see past the bland suburbs where I lived into a more magical world, a world more aligned with what I imagined.

"Sometimes these works were simply escapist fantasies that distracted me from the difficulties of my internal life.

"But other times, in the strongest moments - maybe through the words of Alice Cooper or Freddie Mercury, through Cronenberg films, or even in Chewbacca's growl, I experienced something deeper - the realisation that I wasn't completely alone.

"Someone out there was as weird and strange and whacked out as I was."

Gunn said it was important to remember the focus on how much money Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 makes is all "nonsense and noise".

He continued: "N o matter how much world leaders are telling you we aren't in this together, we are. You are not alone."