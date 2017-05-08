All you need to know about the UK's Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones

As contestants gear up for the first round of semi-finals for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, here are the facts you need to know about UK entry, Lucie Jones:

The 26-year-old is from Pentyrch, a village in Cardiff.

Jones appeared on The X Factor in 2009, where she made it into the live shows.

She was given her marching orders after facing Irish twins Jedward in a bottom two sing-off.

She has also appeared on stage in shows such as Legally Blonde and Ghost The Musical.

Jones will perform the song Never Give Up On You at the big Eurovision showdown this weekend.

The track was penned by former Eurovision entrant Emmelie de Forest, The Treatment and songwriter Lawrie Martin.

Preparing for the contest, Jones has said she is focusing on delivering the best performance she possibly can ahead of the contest and is ignoring outside political disputes.

She told the Press Association that the recipe for Eurovision success includes a "dream team" crew working behind the scenes, "the support of the British public and, obviously, a good song".

Social media: Jones has already amassed 111,000 followers on Twitter and almost 26,000 on Instagram.

She has already received support from celebrity well-wishers, including a special shout-out from singer Liam Payne and his new son, Bear, according to reports.