Blondie to feature as part of new Amazon live event programme

Amazon has launched a live event programme for members of its Prime scheme to give them exclusive access to live music and other shows.

Prime Live Events will offer tickets to what the tech firm calls "unique and intimate" experiences for crowds of fewer than 800, with Blondie confirmed as the first act to use the service with a gig at the Round Chapel in Hackney on May 23.

Shows in the programme will also be filmed and made available on the Prime Video service for all members to watch, Amazon said.

Geraldine Wilson, general manager of Amazon Tickets - which runs Prime Live Events, said: "We want to offer Prime members the best live entertainment experience they've ever had by giving them the chance to see their favourite artists perform up close and personal in iconic and intimate venues.

"We're delighted to reveal our first line up of fantastic artists performing Prime Live Events in stunning venues to audiences of less than 800, and Prime members in the UK and internationally will have the chance to watch the performance on Prime Video."

The programme is the latest extension to the tech giant's service portfolio - the online retailer having started life as a web book store - but now also has its own film and TV studio as well as music and video streaming services, cloud storage business and is currently testing a drone-based delivery scheme.

The Prime membership scheme gives those who sign up access to the firm's various streaming services, as well as faster delivery from its online store for £79 a year.

Texas and Katie Melua have also been named among the original line-up of Prime Live Event gigs in June and July, tickets for which will cost £75.

Amazon also confirmed tickets for the Blondie event will cost £150.

The Amazon Tickets programme, which launched in 2015, is seen as a rival to the likes of Ticketmaster as it offers Prime members early access to tickets for music, theatre and touring shows in the UK.