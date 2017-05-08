Charlie Fink to take Cover My Tracks theatre show to Latitude Festival

Former Noah And The Whale star Charlie Fink is taking his new theatre show to Latitude.

Cover My Tracks, the story of an idealistic young songwriter who sets out to write a 21st Century masterpiece but vanishes without a trace, is making its debut at the Old Vic theatre.

Fink, 30, will also perform the show, a combination of live music and theatre, at Latitude Festival, where the theme this year is "Come The Revolution".

The show sees the ex-Noah And The Whale singer perform songs from his debut solo album of the same title.

He said of the inspiration for his stage show: "There's similarities between myself and the character.

"Most people feel, wouldn't it be great to start again, start fresh with a clean slate, that's something that the character (in the show) feels.

"There's so much already in the world. Every single song ever made is on your phone. This character is thinking, in some way, maybe the way to actually make a mark is to leave nothing at all, to leave an empty space."

Other events at the festival include the Royal Court Theatre's Manwatching, an "insight into heterosexual female desire", which begins with a male comedian being given a script to read which he has never seen before.

Latitude's curator of the arts, Tania Harrison, said: "I have invited artists and companies to explore the idea of revolution, from historical social changes to the injustices in our society today, to foster an empowered, revolutionary spirit in our audience."

:: Charlie Fink's Cover My Tracks will be at Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk, on July 13 to 16, before a UK tour.