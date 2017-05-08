Fans overjoyed as Harry Styles releases video for Sign Of The Times

Harry Styles fans were thrilled to see the singer fly over treetops and walk on water in the video for his debut single Sign Of The Times.

The One Direction star, currently undertaking a solo career while the band is on a break, revealed the hotly anticipated video on Monday, a month after the song's release.

It shows the 23-year-old wander through a country landscape as he sings the number one track, before suddenly taking flight halfway through.

Tweeting Styles directly, one fan summarised: "@Harry_Styles love the video it's amazing, beautiful scenery, just outstanding! You look good of course #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo."

"Sign of the times music video came out and now it's con(firmed) he's an actual angel," complimented one viewer, while another wrote: "I love so much the video it gives me chills #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo @Harry_Styles!! He was very brave to do it, amazing video THE BEST EVER."

But some were decidedly unimpressed by the video, which focussed entirely on the soaring singer and surrounding scenery.

" It doesn't get more vanilla than Harry Styles' new song/video," commented Rebekah. "That's the new '10' on the vanilla spectrum."

Some added that the flying effects looked "awkward", while others joked that he resembled the children's storybook nanny Mary Poppins.

The video was shared on Styles' official website and YouTube accounts after hours of Tweets from impatient fans.

Sign Of The Times marked Styles' first track as a solo artist, followed last week by his second single Sweet Creature.

Both are expected to feature on his upcoming album, which he will take on tour later in the year.