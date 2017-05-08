Reese Witherspoon hints at return for Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon has hinted that she and Nicole Kidman might be making a follow up to their TV hit Big Little Lies.

The series about a group of mothers dealing with issues including domestic violence, bullying and infidelity was a huge hit with viewers when it aired this year.

And Witherspoon, 41, has now teased that it could be back for a second series.

She posted a picture on Instagram of herself, Kidman and their co-star Laura Dern and wrote: "Spending#SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies."

The actress added emojis of see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil monkeys.

Big Little Lies, also starring Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, was based on the 2014 novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

Witherspoon recently said a follow up was a possibility, saying there had been talks with Moriarty "about how could these characters go on".