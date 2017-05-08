Union J comforts ex-member George Shelley after sister's death

Boy band Union J have sent their condolences to former member George Shelley following the death of his sister.

Harriet Shelley, 21, died on Saturday after she was struck by a car on April 28.

A spokesman for Shelley told the Sun: "George and the entire family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their beloved, beautiful Harriet.

"They are all together, supporting each other at this difficult time and would appreciate the time and space to do so before they make any further comments. "

The newspaper reported that Miss Shelley had been in intensive care after suffering severe head injuries in the accident in Bristol.

Shelley's former bandmates posted messages on Twitter paying tribute to Miss Shelley.

Josh Cuthbert wrote: "Heartbroken about the news of Harriet Shelley. Such a lovely kind hearted girl. Will be missed so much. Thinking of you George brother."

JJ Hamblett said: "No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet thinking of you George."

Jaymi Hensley said: "Devastated doesn't even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl ! Love you George & family."

A message on the band's official Twitter page said: "Such deeply awful news! RIP Beautiful Harriet. Please send all your prayers for our brother and all of his family at this deeply sad time!"

Shelley, 23, got together with the band on The X Factor in 2012 but left last year.

He has moved into radio and television, appearing in Murder In Successville last year.