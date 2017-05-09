10.6m views make Car Share iPlayer's biggest comedy of the year

Peter Kay's Car Share has notched up more success, becoming the iPlayer's biggest comedy of the year.

The BBC sitcom came to the end of the road last week, with Kay disappointing fans by saying he would not pen any new episodes.

Figures reveal that the BBC1 show has had more than 10.6 million views on the catch-up service, making it iPlayer's most-requested comedy of the year so far.

Kay said: "We've been blown away by the reception for our little show. All we wanted was to make something feelgood and happy so it's really wonderful it connected with so many people."

Shane Allen, the BBC's controller of comedy commissioning, said: "The record-breaking response to Car Share has been phenomenal.

"Audiences have come at the show from all angles - watching on BBC1 and as a full series, and to have such enormous figures for BBC iPlayer alone shows how the public have taken these characters to their hearts."

The second series is still available on the iPlayer. It was released in full immediately after the first episode aired in April.

It ended on an emotional cliffhanger as the comedian's alter ego, John Redmond, failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson).