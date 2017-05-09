Corrie mother fights to save daughter Bethany in sexual exploitation storyline

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt struggles to rescue her daughter from her abusive relationship in episodes of the soap due to air next week.

Bethany Platt's sexual exploitation storyline has shocked viewers of the ITV programme, with the teenager engaged to creepy older man Nathan Curtis, who has been pimping her around his friends.

In forthcoming scenes, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) will attempt to avoid another one of Nathan's (Chris Harper) parties in which he passes her around his friends, by going to a wedding fair with mum Sarah (Tina O'Brien).

But her plan is foiled when Nathan catches up with her and forces her to get ready for his gathering instead.

He forces her to wear a skimpy outfit and plies her with alcohol before the party, but Bethany ends up passing out at the flat.

When Sarah, furious at her daughter for not turning up to the wedding fair, finds her lying on the sofa, she enlists the help of Gary Windass (Mikey North) to lock her in at their place and keep her away from Nathan.

When Bethany comes round to find she is at her mum's, she panics when she discovers that she will be late for the party and flies into a rage at Sarah and Gary, hurling ornaments at them and screaming.

But will worried Sarah succeed in keeping Bethany out of the clutches of Nathan and his pals, who are back at the flat and looking for her?

The episodes air on ITV from May 15.