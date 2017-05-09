facebook icon twitter icon
Rolling Stones set for 13-date European stadium tour

The Rolling Stones are to embark on a European stadium tour later this year.

The veteran rock group will play 13 gigs across nine countries, including France, Germany and Spain, on the Stones - No Filter tour.

It comes after the four-piece followed last year's tour of South America with a historical performance in Havana, Cuba.

Kicking off in Hamburg on September 9, the tour promises state-of-the-art set design and includes a date in the medieval city of Lucca, Italy, which recently celebrated its 500th anniversary and has never been used for a major live music event.

Sir Mick Jagger said: " I'm so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before."