Strictly star Natalie Lowe to Rip It Up in 1950s-themed stage show

Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe has announced she will be touring with two of the show's former celebrity champions now she has left the competition.

Dancer Lowe, 36, recently said she would retire from the BBC contest, which she first joined in 2009, and has now revealed she will star in a stage show with Jay McGuiness and Louis Smith.

Rip It Up will see the trio swing, bop, jitterbug, lindy hop, jive and ballroom to the sounds of the 1950s along with a cast of dancers.

It has been created by the producers and director of last year's smash tour Remembering Fred, which stars Strictly pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Lowe told the Press Association: "To be able to work with these two incredible Strictly champions and choreograph routines with them to the music from music's greatest decade is something we are all very excited to be working on.

"Together, we will dance through some of the most fantastic songs ever created."

Rip It Up will also feature Radio 2's Leo Green and his 1950s band, playing hits including La Bamba, Reet Petite, Unchained Melody, Mambo Italiano, Hound Dog, Shout and Magic Moments.

Former The Wanted singer McGuiness won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 with partner Aliona Vilani, wowing the public with their Pulp Fiction-inspired jive.

He told the Press Association: "To perform with Radio Two's Leo Green and his band, as well as share the stage with Natalie and Louis and such a talented cast of singers and dancers, should be quite an experience.

"We have some great ideas and are looking forward to bringing them to the theatres around the country, singing and dancing to some of the greatest songs from one of the greatest decades."

Olympic gymnast Smith won Strictly's glitterball trophy in 2012 with partner Flavia Cacace.

He said: "A lot of people think of the music of the 50s as just rock 'n' roll.

"Whilst this was the decade that brought us Elvis, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard and more, we will also be celebrating the music of Sinatra, Nat King Cole and all the beautiful vocal harmony groups from that special decade."

Rip It Up takes in 42 dates around the UK in September and October, with tickets going on sale on May 12.