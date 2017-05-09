Third Hellboy film planned with new team at the helm

Comic book hit Hellboy is set to return to the big screen without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman, its creator has said.

Hellboy author and artist Mike Mignola shared the news with his fans that his famous character was getting a third film adaptation with a new team at the helm.

Mignola posted on Facebook: "Okay, here's some news...

"There IS going to be another HELLBOY MOVIE.

"It's going to be an R rated reboot directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game Of Thrones) and starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Hellboy.

"More news to come soon..."

The original Hellboy film, released in 2004, and its 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army were both directed by del Toro and starred Perlman as Hellboy.

Perlman tweeted to thank fans for their support following the announcement that appeared to take him out of the frame for a third instalment.

He wrote: "Gettin alotta twitter love 2nite. Feelin it. Diggin it. Much obliged, you, the faithful..."

One fan tweeted: "You'll always be THE definitive Hellboy. Full stop."

Another wrote: "I love Neil Marshall and David Harbour, but... nope. If it's not you and (del Toro) it'll never measure up."

Someone else added: "You will always be my Hellboy! There's only one third Hellboy film I'd watch, and that's part 3 with you."

Del Toro tweeted Perlman to say: "I LOVE you too Perl," and the actor replied: "Me too little brother. Together through life..."

Newcastle-born director Marshall is known for his work on horror films The Descent and Dog Soldiers, while Harbour stars in hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Mignola created the Hellboy comic in 1993 which told the story of a demon raised by a professor who went on to work for a bureau fighting supernatural villains.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are in talks with Millennium, which would become the third studio to make a Hellboy film in as many releases.

The new film has a working title of Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen and is expected to be released in 2018.