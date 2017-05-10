Gregg Wallace's hat steals the show as Masterchef heads to South Africa

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace stole the show with his choice of headwear as the cooking competition took a trip to South Africa on Wednesday night.

As the four remaining finalists, Giovanna Ryan, Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, Steve Kielty and Alison O'Reilly were tasked with cooking for 40 game park workers, Wallace sported a bucket hat In a bid to fit in with the locals.

His headpiece drew attention from viewers on social media, with one fan saying it made her "spit out her wine".

Others poked fun at Wallace, with Darren Fletcher writing on Twitter: "I've got a sun hat like that. Please tell me that I don't look like Greg does in it."

Another added: "That awkward moment when John promises to wear his hat too, then Greg ends up looking silly."

Mark Penman said the hat has "already won Masterchef", while another viewer dubbed him the "t*** in a hat".

Wallace even roped in Mahmood-Ahmed at one point, offering her a safari hat to avoid smoke coming off of the barbecue.

Masterchef returns Thursday night at 8pm.