Miniature Nigella Lawson to feature in latest Typhoo Tea advert

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is seen in miniature form enjoying a tea party in a doll's house in her latest ad for Typhoo.

The Domestic Goddess sits alongside a robot and bunny as she sips tea from a giant mug, while looking around for a slice of cake.

Lawson, 57, guides viewers through a series of scenes, discovering how different people take their tea.

Clad in an eye-popping red dress, she strolls through some explorers' snow-filled tent as she points out that "some like it strong", while another scene sees her travel back in time to a tea shop in 1903, the year Typhoo launched its brew.

Lawson admitted she has a ritual when it comes to her own cuppa, revealing: "I often drink my tea with the teabag still in the mug."

And she confessed she might struggle to share if she found herself with only two teabags left.

"I have a terrible feeling that I might keep both for myself," she said.

"But if there were anyone near me gasping for a cuppa, I'd like to think that actually I'd give it away happily..."

Typhoo CEO Somnath Saha said: "We're so happy to have Nigella - a genuine Typhoo lover - working with us again.

"We all know the perfect cup of tea is a very personal thing, and everyone's taste is different.

"This campaign celebrates those subtle, but significant, preferences."

The 30-second advert debuts on TV screens from May 12.