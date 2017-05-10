Niall Horan feels the nerves as he prepares for solo Summertime Ball performance

One Direction's Niall Horan has said he is feeling nervous about performing at Wembley Stadium for the first time as a solo artist at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Horan launched his solo career in September last year with debut single This Town, while his fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmember Zayn Malik have also embarked on separate musical endeavours.

The 23-year-old will join acts including Little Mix, Stormzy, Maroon 5 and Clean Bandit at the annual mini-festival event, during which he will perform his new single Slow Hands in the UK for the first time.

Horan told Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp that the prospect of taking to the stage by himself is "scary", but that he is going to enjoy the moment.

He said: "You're stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it's going to be scary.

"But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they're your songs, people know them that are coming to watch, because they listen to the station, they're going to have a good day and you're amongst a great line-up."

Horan performed at the Summertime Ball in 2015 as part of One Direction.

In 2016 Malik, who left the band the previous year, performed at the event as a solo artist for the first time.

One Direction went on a hiatus in January last year in order for the remaining four members Horan, Tomlinson, Styles and Liam Payne, to pursue other projects.

Other acts confirmed for this year's event on June 10 include Rag'n'Bone Man, Zara Larsson, Shawn Mendes, James Arthur, Olly Murs and Charlie Puth.