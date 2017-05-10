This Morning presenters apologise to viewers for swearing by guest Kenny Goss

This Morning host Holly Willoughby had to apologise to viewers after guest Kenny Goss swore twice on the TV show.

Goss was on the programme discussing former lover George Michael, and his sudden death at the age of 53, with co-presenters Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"I remember you guys so well. When I looked at the television I'm like 'Holy s**t we used to watch you guys all the time, especially you Phillip," he said.

Schofield replied: "The Phillip that's now got to say 'Sorry about that!' "

But Schofield's apology did not stop another offensive word slipping out.

"One of the reasons I had this (Goss Michael) Foundation is very early on, in Morocco, he (Michael) gave me a hardcore lecture about being a lucky b*****d, and I should give everything I could do to give back to the public," Goss said.

Willoughby apologised to viewers at the end of the interview, saying: "Sorry again if you might have been offended".

Goss told the ITV show he worried about the former Wham! singer "until the day he died."

"The thing that keeps me at peace is that I know he's with his mother... He loved her dearly, as much as any son could love a mother, so he's with her now," he said.