Ben Whishaw and Russell Tovey to feature in new monologues charting gay history

Ben Whishaw, Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey will relive Britain's gay history in a series exploring the most significant moments in the fight for sexual equality.

The collection of monologues, directed by Sherlock's Mark Gatiss, marks 50 years since the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, which began to decriminalise homosexual acts between men.

Queers will see a cast including Gemma Whelan, Rebecca Front, Ian Gelder, Kadiff Kirwan and Fionn Whitehead as they put themselves in the shoes of characters throughout history.

Spectre star Whishaw will return from the First World War trenches in his piece, The Man On The Platform, while Cumming's Something Borrowed will see him reflect on gay marriage a century later.

Being Human's Tovey will imagine himself as a gay actor in the 1980s as the others examine social attitudes and changes to gay people's lives over the last 100 years.

They will highlight the the funny, the poignant, the tragic and the riotous moments as they delve into the effects of the 1957 Wolfenden Report, the HIV crisis and the changes in law.

The eight original pieces were created for BBC Four by a selection of authors, including a number of first-time television writers.

Tickets are already available to see the monologues on stage at London's Old Vic theatre in July, before they are broadcast on television.

Queers comes as part of the BBC's Gay Britannia season, bringing a range of programmes to TV and radio that centre on LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) life since the 1967 Act.

It will include dramas Against The Law and Man In An Orange Shirt as well as a series of features and documentaries with the likes of Sandi Toksvig, Simon Callow and and Stephen K Amos.