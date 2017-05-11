Bruno Mars revealed as headline act for Summertime Ball as tickets go on sale

Bruno Mars has been confirmed as this year's headliner at the Capital Summertime Ball, and music fans have shared their excitement as they snapped up tickets to the show.

The US star was the last to be added to the annual music event's bill, which also includes Little Mix, Maroon 5, Stormzy, Rag'n'Bone Man, Niall Horan and Clean Bandit.

The Brit and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is currently on his 24k Magic World Tour, but will head to London's Wembley Arena on June 10 to entertain a crowd of 80,000 at the mini-festival.

As tickets went on sale on Thursday morning, Capital FM listeners revealed their joy over having bought tickets to the event, along with their delight at Mars's billing.

One music fan wrote on Twitter: " That was the most intense hour of my life. Got the tickets though! Decided to get them after hearing @BrunoMars is going!! #summertimeball."

"Omg I have wanted to see Bruno Mars for SO long!! I love him #BrunoMarsAtCapitalSTB," another added.

A particularly enthused fan wrote: "I think me and mum screamed a bit too loud this morning #BrunoMarsAtCapitalSTB."

The sentiment was widely shared, as another said: "Got summertime ball tickets and my fave @BrunoMars is there."

The Summertime Ball's line-up will see the likes of Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Olly Murs, James Arthur and Louisa Johnson also take to the stage, among others.