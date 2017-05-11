Chris Pratt volunteers TV alter ego for vacant FBI top job

Chris Pratt has volunteered his Parks And Recreation alter ego to take over the role of dismissed FBI director James Comey.

After US President Donald Trump dismissed the bureau's top man, Pratt tweeted footage of "FBI Agent Burt Macklin" in action, adding: "Just lemme know."

The character was the joke persona of Andy Dwyer in the television series which propelled the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor to fame.

The joke came as shock swept the US over the sacking of the man leading the investigation into contact between Russia and Mr Trump's election campaign.

The Republican president said he fired Mr Comey "because he was not doing a good job".

But Democrats compared the ousting to the "Saturday Night Massacre" by president Richard Nixon during the Watergate investigation.