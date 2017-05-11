John Partridge says mother died with nothing in bank account due to care costs

Former EastEnders star John Partridge has said his mother died with nothing in her bank account because of the cost of care home fees, just a year after he took part in Celebrity Big Brother to help pay for her medical bills.

The soap star, who played Christian Clarke on the BBC show, revealed she died three weeks ago after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia in 2010.

He told Good Morning Britain he looked after his mother Bridget for years at home because of the expense of care but said the costs still racked up.

He said: "W e still had to have nurses that came in, there were still costs involved in that, then when we as a family felt we were not equipped medically to deal with her condition - my sister and I both work - we had to find her a placement.

"The only place we felt was fitting for her cost that amount of money and we saw a lot of places."

He added: "Care is incredibly expensive, I don't come from money. My mum had a two-up, two-down in Manchester which we sold for £75,000 and that was in 2010, so then what do you do? How do you pay those care costs? It was £45,000 a year, how do you pay for that?

"It was devastating, mum worked so hard every day of her life, what she had was to leave to her grandchildren, that was all she had.

"My mum passed away three weeks ago with zero in her bank account."

Partridge has previously said he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016 to help pay his mother's expenses.

He came sixth and the series was won by Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear.