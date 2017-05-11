Meet the Taylors: EastEnders' 'explosive' new family to arrive in Albert Square

A new, "not-to-be-messed-with" family are arriving in Albert Square.

The Taylors, single mother Karen and her children, as well as a dog and bearded dragon, will make their debut on BBC1 soap EastEnders this summer.

"Fierce" but "kind-hearted" Karen will be played by Lorraine Stanley, her son Keanu by Benidorm actor Danny Walters and Bernadette by newcomer Clair Norris.

Younger brothers Riley and Chatham, who both have learning difficulties, will be played by real-life brothers Tom and Alfie Jacobs, who have learning difficulties themselves.

The show's executive producer Sean O'Connor said: "I'm hugely excited at the arrival of Karen and her family in Albert Square. They're noisy, brash and not-to-be-messed-with.

"Karen is a 20-a-day lioness, bringing up her kids with no support, no money and a very loud mouth. But though they may lack cash, the Taylors have love and warmth in spades.

"This summer is going to be explosive as the Taylors settle in Walford. The Square will never be quite the same again."

Stanley, who appeared in Call The Midwife, said: "I'm chuffed to be cast in such an iconic show that I've grown up watching. Working with my new family is really quite special and I'm proud to play their mum."

Walters said: "Keanu is very grateful to live at number 23 Albert Square and will try his very best not to disturb the peace in the Square."

Norris said: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders. It's surreal, but I'm ever so grateful to be given the opportunity".