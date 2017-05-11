No plans for Danniella Westbrook to return, says EastEnders

Danniella Westbrook is unlikely to be back in EastEnders any time soon, a spokesman said, despite her claims that she would return at the end of the year.

The actress, who played Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap from 1990 to 2000 and then from 2009 to 2016, was a guest on Loose Women on Thursday, where she spoke about a possible return to Albert Square.

She said: " There's a big chance of me going back into EastEnders. I'm going to be back there at the end of the year."

A spokesman for EastEnders apparently denied the claim and said: "There are no plans for Danniella to return."

Westbrook, 43, also told the ITV chat show about coming off her medication for bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and paranoid schizophrenia symptoms, and has spent time in rehab in Spain for drug addiction.

She said: "I was sick of being sick and walking around like a medicine bottle, taking tablets for this, taking tablets for that, so I've come off every bit of medication that I'm on.

"I've been on medication for bipolar since 2001 and I think a lot of it can be done holistically and with therapy."

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.