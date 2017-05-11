Stars line up to join in Red Nose Day USA

Red Nose Day heads Stateside later this month with support from A-listers Julia Roberts, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom and Paul Rudd.

The TV fundraising event has only taken place in the US since 2015 but has a history of more than 30 years in the UK.

Stars joining the American charity effort by donning red noses this year will also include DJ Khaled, Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard and Yvette Nicole Brown.

America's Red Nose Day will also feature Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, which was made for Comic Relief's UK event in March and sees many of the original cast of the 2003 film reunited.

The original film and the short sequel were directed by Richard Curtis, one of the founders of Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day's UK 2017 event included a special Car Pool Karaoke where James Corden was joined by Take That, Stephen Hawking's New Voice where the physicist met a series of celebrities in his hunt for a new voice, and comedy competition Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief.

USA's Red Nose Day has raised $60 million (£46.5 million) over the past two years for children's causes worldwide, while in the UK more than £73 million was raised by this year's event alone.

It will be an hour-long programme on May 25 hosted by Chris Hardwick.