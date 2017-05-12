Crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness

Singer Tony Bennett has cancelled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Centre on Saturday night.

The venue announced on Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says the 90-year-old Bennett has been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days".

It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets and all tickets will be honoured for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there is not a rescheduled date yet, but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon".

Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums I Left My Heart In San Francisco and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.

AP