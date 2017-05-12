Guess which pop star Charlie Hunnam would have among his Knights of Round Table

King Arthur star Charlie Hunnam has said he would like to include Madonna, the ex-wife of the film's director Guy Ritchie, among his own Knights of the Round Table.

Ritchie and the pop superstar were married between 2000 and 2008 and Hunnam has said he would recruit her for his own group of medieval noblemen.

He told the Press Association: "I would recruit Santa Claus, Elon Musk (the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX), Conor McGregor (the UFC champion) and Guy Ritchie."

Asked by Ritchie if he would include any women, Hunnam replied: "I was going to say Madonna and then I realised..."

The director, who is responsible for Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and the latest Sherlock Holmes films, said: "That would get the party started mate!"

Hunnam plays the title character in Ritchie's latest film, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, which follows Arthur as he discovers his capabilities after he draws the sword from the stone.

The action-heavy film, which features a cameo from David Beckham, shows the Sons Of Anarchy star in numerous fight scenes but he said his worst injury came at the hands of Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.

He said: "I was a bit nervous, I thought I would be a bit mullered by the end of it but Aidan stabbed me with his knife on the first day.

"There is a scene where he tries to pull out his sword and I get out there, he's got a spiky bit and he got a bit overly rambunctious with it and stabbed me in my six-pack but thankfully my six-pack was so strong I think his sword bent and I only got a little cut."

He added: "The sword bending bit was all bollocks, I just got cut."

Hunnam said he is now keen for a part in Ritchie's next project - a live action version of Disney's Aladdin - and would like to work on a secretive TV project the director has in the works.

He said: "There is always the old King Arthur sequel and I think a blond Aladdin is quite a good idea."

Ritchie replied: "You might have to get Semitic roots, which I'm sure you could find if you dig deep enough."

Hunnam added: "I think we have a few irons in the fire, he has a little TV show he slipped me. He really loves me and hopes we will keep collaborating for the rest of our lives."

As for a sequel, if it happens, Hunnam said: "I definitely fancy a bit of a love triangle and I quite fancy Iceland, ice and hot springs.

"I can see a love triangle hot spring threesome."

Ritchie appeared less convinced, telling the actor: "I'm not sure that's this film Charlie."

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword is released in UK cinemas on May 19.