Harry Styles probed over song's meaning as he appears on show to promote album

Harry Styles cringed as he was put on the spot and teased about his song that has been linked to his relationship with former partner Taylor Swift.

The One Direction singer appeared on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw to play his debut album, and attempted to deflect questioning as he was probed about the meaning of new track Two Ghosts before it was played.

Grimshaw told the 23-year-old that fans had been asking if the emotional track was about the Shake It Off singer and asked him outright.

Styles paused and said: "I think it's pretty self explanatory," before nervously asking an on-hand colleague for help.

He continued: "No, it's about... sometimes things change and you can do all the same things but sometimes it's just different."

Grimshaw badgered him about his roundabout answer and played the song, which features the chorus lyrics: "We're not who we used to be, we are just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me."

The comments came as Styles joined the presenter for the special Harry Styles Listening Party programme.

Fans queued up outside London's BBC Broadcasting House on Friday morning to see the star, who arrived in a loud red and white chequered outfit that Grimshaw compared to a suit made of tea towels.

But Two Ghosts is not the only song supposedly inspired by a real life woman.

He told how track Carolina was written about a friend he made while visiting the American state, but he failed to mention it to her before the song was played on the US Today show.

He admitted: "The person who it's about found out because their dad was watching the Today show and left a voicemail saying 'I think he wrote a song about you'."

As well as telling the stories behind his new music, Styles also took questions from fans.

One asked why he and One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne had all released new music within days of each other, in the lead-up to the national GCSE exams.

"You can't pass the blame," joked Styles.

"Maybe it's time to start taking responsibility for your actions. It's not on me, sister."

But he also admitted that he had insecurities of his own when it came to his career.

While he has already scored a number one spot with his debut single Sign Of The Times, he said he did not take success for granted.

He said: "You go up, that's part of the process, and then you come down, and that's part of the process.

"Everything in between, you feel like you are going to fall."

The hour-long slot played tracks from the album including Only Angel, Sweet Creature, Woman and Kiwi, which Styles described as one of his favourites.

"It started out as a joke," he said of the upbeat tune. "But now it's one of my favourite songs on the album.

"It's one of the first ones we did, at a time when I was getting a lot of energy out. I hadn't been in the studio for a long time."