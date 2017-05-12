Johnny Depp: I would tell my younger self to get of this business

Johnny Depp says his advice to his younger self would be to "get out of this business immediately".

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star , who is locked in a 25 million dollar (£19 million) battle with his former Hollywood agents, was asked what his tip would be by Entertainment Tonight.

"I would have said get out of this business immediately," he replied, laughing. "No, I would."

Depp, 53, is preparing for the release of the movie franchise's fifth instalment, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Meanwhile, he is fighting his former agents, the Management Group, in a legal battle where he has claimed he was the victim of "gross mismanagement".

The firm hit back, saying the actor has squandered his money and said he spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars" on a sound engineer to feed him lines to avoid learning scripts.

He is also said to have spent 30,000 dollars (£23,000) a month on wine and 75 million dollars (£58 million) on 14 homes, including a chain of Bahaman islands and various houses in Hollywood.