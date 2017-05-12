Kasabian make it five Number 1 albums in a row

Kasabian have scored their fifth straight number one record as they put an end to Ed Sheeran's two-month reign at the UK album charts summit.

The Leicestershire band's sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud collected 52,000 combined chart sales in its opening week, some 5,000 ahead of Sheeran's Divide.

Guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno called the achievement "incredible" as he capped off an epic 12-months which has included marrying his long-term girlfriend and watch his beloved Leicester City win the Premier League.

He told Official Charts: "It's absolutely incredible to have five Number 1 albums in a row.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported us. We can't wait to play the new tracks on the road this summer."

Behind Sheeran, Rag'N'Bone Man's Human remains in third while American rockers Blondie landed their first top five record in 18 years with Pollinator entering at fourth.

Meanwhile in the singles charts, Despacito, which is primarily sung in Spanish, has become the first foreign language UK number one in five years.

The track, by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, hit the summit with a little help from a Justin Bieber remix.

Luis Fonsi told Official Charts: "It's amazing, I'm honoured. It's my first number one in the UK so it's definitely a special one.

"I released the original song earlier this year and it's slowly found its way to the top of the charts around the world.

"I'm so happy this song has connected with people even if they don't necessarily understand the lyrics - it's great to see people enjoying the vibe and feel of it."

Bieber also features on DJ Khaled track I'm The One alongside Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, which drops one place to second.

Canadian musician Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back rises to fifth while former One Direction star Niall Horan's latest single Slow Hands enters at number 25.