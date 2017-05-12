Tequila magician among hopefuls on Britain's Got Talent

A tequila-drinking magician, a troupe of terrifying clown-faced dancers and a man dressed as a dog are among the acts vying to get lucky on Britain's Got Talent.

Saturday night's viewers will see magician Matt Edwards from Suffolk attempt to woo the judges with an intriguing salt-related trick to the tune of The Champs' classic track, Tequila.

The 34-year-old's routine - full of wacky facial expressions, dancing and impressions - was compared to Tommy Cooper by judge Amanda Holden.

Another hopeful aiming to impress the panel is Jamie Lee Harrison, a singer-songwriter from Newcastle who has almost given up on his dreams of a music career.

The 24-year-old received a standing ovation for his moving rendition of REM's Everybody Hurts, while the crowd also rose to their feet for Welsh choir of schoolgirls Angelicus Celtis.

The choir, made up of girls between the ages of 11 and 17, have only been performing together for about a year and are led by Mr Williams who founded the group with his wife before she died.

Their performance of Nessun Dorma in her memory is described as the "most beautiful, incredible version" by Simon Cowell.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old singer-come-entertainer, Mal Ford - who spent years managing artists and travelling the world - wins over the crowd with his left-field performance.

Ford, from Blackpool, roped in Ant and Dec to help him with his second song before successfully urging the audience to give him a standing ovation.

Viewers will also see the four judges given a scare as a group of clown-faced dancers inspired by Stephen King's It jump up behind them as part of their performance.

The Next Generation's horror-filled routine to a medley of songs including Neyo's Monster was described as "horrible" by Holden, while Cowell admits: "you really scared me."

Also keen to reach the next stage of the talent competition is TapTastik, a tap dance troupe from Brighton, knife-throwing couple Tyrone and Mina, and Nu Vybe - an all-female dance crew from Burnley.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.