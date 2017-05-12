The Crown to rule over Baftas as Netflix show leads with five nominations

Royal drama The Crown looks poised to reign over the TV Baftas on Sunday as it leads the nominations with five nods.

Stars of the Netflix show, including Claire Foy, Jared Harris and John Lithgow, will walk the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony, alongside fellow nominees including Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Sarah Lancashire.

The ceremony will see some of the most talked-about moments of television in the running for prizes, as Ed Balls' routine to Gangnam Style on Strictly Come Dancing faces off with Planet Earth II's snakes vs iguana chase, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama, Danny Dyer's royal revelation on Who Do You Think You Are?, Game Of Thrones' nail-biting Battle Of The Bastards and Line Of Duty's series three finale, to be named must-see TV moment.

Foy is nominated in the best actress category for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II alongside Thirteen's Jodie Comer, NW's Nikki Amuka-Bird and Happy Valley's Lancashire.

Harris and Lithgow are both nominated in the supporting actor category for their turns as King George VI and Winston Churchill respectively, while their co-star Vanessa Kirby is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Princess Margaret.

Harris and Lithgow face tough competition from Daniel Mays for Line Of Duty and Tom Hollander for The Night Manager, while Kirby will take on Nicola Walker for Last Tango In Halifax, Siobhan Finneran from Happy Valley and Wunmi Mosaku for Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

The expensive Netflix series is also nominated for the best drama prize, alongside The Durrells, Happy Valley and War & Peace.

Cumberbatch has a nod in the leading actor category for playing Richard III in The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses and will take on Robbie Coltrane for National Treasure, Adeel Akhtar for Murdered By My Father and Babou Ceesay for Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Strictly Come Dancing will vie for two awards as it picked up nods in the entertainment programme category and the entertainment performance by series host category for Claudia Winkleman.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and Michael McIntyre's Big Show are also named in the best entertainment programme line-up, while the final BBC series of The Great British Bake Off is in the running for best feature alongside The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs, Travel Man: 48 Hours In ... and Who Do You Think You Are?

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be honoured with the Bafta Fellowship at the awards, where guests will be dine on maple bourbon glazed beef and a chocolate cherry Hotel Chocolat pudding catered by Rhubarb, washed down with Taittinger champagne and Villa Maria wine.

The Virgin TV Bafta winners will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins in London's Royal Festival Hall.