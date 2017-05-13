Caitlyn Jenner suffers transphobic abuse outside British LGBT Awards

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been the victim of transphobic abuse as she left an LGBT awards ceremony in London.

Police have launched a hate crime investigation following an incident at the British LGBT Awards, with the victim alleged to have been the reality TV star.

Jenner was a guest at the ceremony, where she received a Loud And Proud trophy following her transition from Bruce Jenner in 2015, which she has spoken about publicly.

The Sun reported that as Jenner left the event at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Great Queen Street, an onlooker hurled transphobic abuse at her until she got into a car.

It is also claimed that someone threw something at her while the vile comments were being made.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called to the address on Friday night.

He told the Press Association: " Police were called on Friday May 12 at 11.40pm to an awards event in Great Queen Street, WC2, following an allegation of a hate crime.

"Officers attended and spoke to one of the organisers who alleged that a photographer had verbally abused a woman and a man as they were leaving the event.

"No arrests have been made.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Jenner, who was previously married to Kris Jenner and whose six children include Kylie and Kendall Jenner, has been in the UK promoting her book The Secrets Of My Life.

The former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete made a documentary, I Am Cait, about her transition in 2015 with appearances from her loved ones including Kim Kardashian, who spoke about her admiration for Jenner's bravery.

Jenner's representatives have been contacted for comment about the British LGBT Awards incident.