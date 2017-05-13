George Shelley breaks his silence over sister's death

Pop star George Shelley has broken his silence about the death of his sister, saying that he will never get over his loss.

The former Union J star's sister Harriet died last week aged 21 after being hit by a car in Bristol.

She had been in intensive care at Southmead Hospital since the accident on April 28.

Shelley, 23, shared his heartbreak with his fans and posted a photo of himself with Harriet to his Instagram page.

He captioned it: "I will never accept that you're gone.

"You will always be with me.

"My best friend, my sister, my angel.

"Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

"Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl.

"I love you Harriet."

Shelley found fame on The X Factor in 2012 after being teamed with a trio to form boyband Union J, but left the group in March 2016 to focus on solo music, acting and broadcasting.

He has appeared in an episode of BBC sitcom Murder In Successville and was a runner-up on ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.