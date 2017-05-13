Katy Perry is floured, kneaded and baked in Bon Appetit music video

Katy Perry fans do not know what to think after watching the singer get baked, boiled and blow-torched in her new music video.

She shared the bizarre short film for Bon Appetit, featuring Migos, on social media at midnight on Saturday.

It shows her transforming into dough as she is floured and massaged by a team of chefs, before being plopped into a giant pan and basted.

She is then served up at a nightclub, now with her recently cropped haricut, and starts pole-dancing before tucking into what appears to be a Perry pie.

Followers headed to Twitter to discuss the grisly, colourful video, with one user commenting: "I'll probably be shook my whole life."

Pedro summarised: "I just watched Katy Perry's #BonAppetitMusicVideo and all I can say is wtf did I just watch," while others simply responded with a "whoa" or a "nope."

Looking at the positive side, Miladexter wrote: "Saw #BonAppetitMusicVideo , and now I can never eat again. Thank you @katyperry for the best diet ever...if I survive it..."

Even those who loved it could not quite pinpoint why, with Aishwarya Kumar commenting: "Judging myself really hard because I love @katyperry 's Bon Appetit."

The 32-year-old has also been marking the video's release by inviting her followers to join in the #BonAppetitChallenge, by posting videos where they pour or spray themselves with water.

She retweeted one follower who took part with the caption: "@katyperry SMH (shaking my head) the things I do for you."