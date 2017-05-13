'Of course it's not fixed,' says Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon has quashed rumours that Britain's Got Talent is fixed, saying she and her co-stars refuse to watch rehearsals so that the auditions stay surprising.

The singer, a judge on the ITV talent contest alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, said any suggestion they have already lined up acts who they want to see make it to the final were completely false.

She told the Mirror Online: "Oh my god, it's so genuine.

"The great thing is that when we show up, we haven't got a clue who we're going to see and I like that, and even with the live shows, you know, if we wanted to watch rehearsals we could, but we all make a conscious decision not to because we want to see it in real time with the audience because you want that genuine reaction.

"So no, of course it's not fixed and it's natural for people to be suspicious, I get that, but it's not."

Acts to have impressed the audience and judges so far this series have included a choir made up of relatives of missing people, a dance troupe featuring a performer awaiting treatment for scoliosis, and a group of Russian contortionists.

Britain's Got Talent's first round of auditions continues on ITV at 8pm.