Harry Styles pays tribute to fans at 'first ever show'

Harry Styles paid tribute to his fans for attending his "first ever show" as he performed as a solo artist in London on Saturday evening.

Both One Direction and Kanye West songs were included on his setlist, with Styles performing covers of the boy band's Stockholm Syndrome and West's Ultralight Beam.

Styles said: "This is my first show in a long time. My first show ever. So it's a night I won't forget and I thank you very much for being here with me."

The singer also referenced his infamous stage dive earlier this week, saying stage diving "doesn't feel as cool as you think".

Styles jumped into a crowd and reportedly landed on a fan at an appearance in New York City on Monday.

The Sign Of The Times singer was joined by family and friends in the audience including his sister Gemma Styles.

The performance came the day after the star released his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles.

Styles said he was "overwhelmed" by the support he received since the launch of the record.

A limited number of tickets went on sale for the small concert in Islington on Saturday morning.

Fans were seen rushing to the venue, with some still in their pyjamas, to secure tickets after the star tweeted details about the event at 8am.

All proceeds from the gig will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment.

The 23-year-old has an affiliation with the charity, donating his own hair in May 2016.

The show took place at intimate venue The Garage and tickets cost just £10 for fans over the age of 16.