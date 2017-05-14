I'd go up against Turner for James Bond role, says Poldark co-star

Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed she would be up for giving co-star Aidan Turner a "run for his money" in the bid to become the next James Bond.

The 24-year-old actress portrays Demelza Poldark in the hit BBC series alongside the actor who is among those tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Asked if she would be up for competing with Turner for the role, Tomlinson told the Press Association: "Sure why not? I'll take him for a run for his money."

Joking that he could then become her Bond girl, she added "wouldn't that be funny?".

Craig is the second longest serving Bond, having taken up the role in October 2011.

His last outing as Bond was in 2015's Spectre, but shortly after its release he said he would rather "slash my wrists" than appear in another film as the secret service agent.

Tomlinson and Turner have also worked together on a Vincent van Gogh biopic - This Is Vincent.

She said: "It's so funny we seem to take the same jobs.

"I love working with Aidan, he's an amazing actor and such a nice person.

"When we both took This Is Vincent neither of us knew the other was in the cast list b ut we didn't see each other during filming.

"We already see quite a lot of each other so I think I can cope with one day when we're not on together."

