Salvador Sobral wins Portugal's first Eurovision in tense Kiev final

Portugal has won the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in the competition's history.

Salvador Sobral's tender ballad, Amar Pelos Dois, challenged the contest's kitsch reputation as he dedicated the win to "music that means something".

Meanwhile the UK achieved its highest points haul in eight years with former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones receiving 111 for her performance of Never Give Up On You.

Sobral was crowned winner during a tense finale in Kiev, Ukraine, marking the first time Portugal has finished inside the top five since they first entered the competition in 1964.

Speaking after his win, Sobral - who has fought ill health to take part in the competition - dedicated his triumph to "music that means something".

He said: "We live in a world of disposable music, fast food music without content and I think this can be a victory for music that means something.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling ... bring music back which is what matters."

He was then joined for a duet by his sister as he took to the stage for the winner's performance at the Kiev International Exhibition Centre

In second place were Bulgaria while Moldova finished third. Last year's victors, Ukraine, finished in 23rd place out of the 26 finalists.

Earlier in the show, security guards wrestled a streaker from the stage during a performance by last year's winner Jamala.

The stage invader, wrapped in an Australian flag, sneaked on to the performance area before pulling down his shorts and wiggling his bottom at the cameras during the brief escapade.

Welsh-born Jones came 15th after receiving points hauls from a number of countries including 12 from Australia.

Graham Norton guided UK viewers through the contest on BBC One, and described her performance as "stunning", adding: "It has to be one of our strongest entrants in years."

The UK's last win came in 1997 from the Katrina Leskanich-fronted Katrina And The Waves, who said Jones "absolutely smashed it" in a post on Twitter.

She added: "Fantastic performance. I had goosebumps."