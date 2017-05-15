BBC agrees new four-year deal to broadcast Chelsea Flower Show

The BBC has signed a deal to broadcast the Chelsea Flower Show for another four years - while announcing a new series of the Britain In Bloom competition.

This year's coverage from Chelsea, fronted by Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift on BBC1 and Monty Don and Swift on BBC2, kicks off on May 21.

The new contract will see the BBC retain its position as the exclusive broadcaster of the world-famous event from 2018 until the end of 2021.

The BBC also announced a series, to be broadcast next year, following the RHS Britain In Bloom awards.

The BBC2 show will visit communities across the UK as they compete for the long-running competition to transform spaces.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is always a major highlight of the spring schedule.

"I'm delighted that we will be working with the brilliant RHS team for another four years. It's a show that is loved by the public and its natural home is on the BBC."

The RHS said the deal meant "expanded coverage of our work", with broadcasts from the Malvern Spring Festival, Chatsworth Flower Show, Hampton Court Palace Flower Show and the Flower Show Tatton Park.

RHS director general Sue Biggs said : "The continuation of this fabulous partnership will help showcase our work to an even wider audience, supporting our vision to enrich everyone's life through plants, and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place."