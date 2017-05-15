Gossip Girl comeback 'not gonna happen', says Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick has dashed the hopes of Gossip Girl fans by insisting the much-loved show will not be making a comeback.

The British actor played privileged bad boy Chuck Bass in the Manhattan-set drama, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and was a huge success.

Asked about the chance of it returning, Westwick told the Radio Times: "Nah, that's not gonna happen.

"I know there's a bunch of them coming back - I hear they're doing Will And Grace, they've done Gilmore Girls.

"But it's such a strange thing to think about.

"It feels like we only just finished! And I haven't done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character - it's played out, man. It's done."

Gossip Girl was an instant hit and turned Westwick and his castmates - including Blake Lively and Taylor Momsen - into stars overnight.

But the 29-year-old admitted he would do some things differently if he could do it all over again.

He said: "It blew up very quickly and New York latched on to it - we were a bit of a darling of the city.

"There's even a Gossip Girl Day! I've no idea what happens on that day, but Mayor (Michael) Bloomberg came down to the set and gave us the proclamation.

"We were encouraged to go and do TV shows and magazines.

"And when you're young you don't really understand what's going on behind the scenes.

"I didn't have a publicist until the last year of it, but some of the cast were vying to see who broke out first - whatever.

"It's a funny thing because you don't know if you're making the right decision, and there are things I would have done differently."

Westwick - who said after Gossip Girl "there hasn't been the greatest amount of (script) material coming through" - has now been cast in new BBC2 comedy White Gold.

He plays Vincent Swan, a brash, Thatcher-era double-glazing salesman.

The Radio Times is on sale on Tuesday.